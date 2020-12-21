In the latest trading session, 2,054,180 Eargo, Inc.(NASDAQ:EAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.54 changing hands around -$3.14 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.82 Billion. EAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.79% off its 52-week high of $59.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.58, which suggests the current value is an impressive 31.47% up since then. When we look at Eargo, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 730.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 529.4 Million.

Analysts give the Eargo, Inc. (EAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EAR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Eargo, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EAR’s forecast low is $41 with $56 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +17.8% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Eargo, Inc. (EAR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Eargo, Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Principal Small Cap Growth Fd I. With 309034 shares estimated at $10.71 Million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Small Cap Growth Fd I held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 81.22 Thousand shares worth around $2.81 Million.

