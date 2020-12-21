In the latest trading session, 8,157,776 DoorDash, Inc.(NYSE:DASH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $166.35 changing hands around $12.14 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.84 Billion. DASH’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.52% off its 52-week high of $195.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $147.32, which suggests the current value is an impressive 11.44% up since then. When we look at DoorDash, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.74 Million.

Analysts give the DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DASH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DoorDash, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $145, meaning bulls need a downside of -12.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DASH’s forecast low is $100 with $185 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11.21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -39.89% for it to hit the projected low.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for DoorDash, Inc. earnings to decrease by -222.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

