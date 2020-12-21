In the latest trading session, 1,116,892 dMY Technology Group, Inc.(NYSE:DMYT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.6 changing hands around $0.28 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $592.25 Million. DMYT’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.8% off its 52-week high of $22. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 53.83% up since then. When we look at dMY Technology Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 724.05 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts give the dMY Technology Group, Inc. (DMYT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DMYT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. dMY Technology Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT) trade information
Instantly DMYT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.00- on Thursday, Dec 17 added 6.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT) is 0.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DMYT’s forecast low is $21 with $23 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.94% for it to hit the projected low.
dMY Technology Group, Inc. (DMYT) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for dMY Technology Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:DMYT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.8% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. shares while 66.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.22%. There are 66 institutions holding the dMY Technology Group, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 18.75% of the shares, roughly 4.31 Million DMYT shares worth $55.03 Million.
William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.89% or 1.35 Million shares worth $17.28 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 1442452 shares estimated at $16.07 Million under it, the former controlled 6.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 4.1% of the shares, roughly 942.59 Thousand shares worth around $12.03 Million.
This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!
There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!
Sponsored