In the latest trading session, 35,334,265 Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:CYTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.59 changing hands around $0.85 or 0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.48 Million. CYTH’s current price is a discount, trading about -526.12% off its 52-week high of $35. The share price had its 52-week low at $3, which suggests the current value is an impressive 46.33% up since then. When we look at Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 616.66 Million.

Analysts give the Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CYTH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 114.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYTH’s forecast low is $12 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +114.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 114.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 0.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.07%. There are 4 institutions holding the Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Wendell (David) Associates, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 300 CYTH shares worth $4.2 Thousand.

