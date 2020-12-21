In the latest trading session, 4,422,081 Root, Inc.(NASDAQ:ROOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.91 changing hands around $1.86 or 0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.06 Billion. ROOT’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.29% off its 52-week high of $29.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.57, which suggests the current value is an impressive 14.71% up since then. When we look at Root, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 Million.

Analysts give the Root, Inc. (ROOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended ROOT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Root, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.68.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ROOT’s forecast low is $13 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +88.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Root, Inc. earnings to decrease by -308.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.56% per year.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Wells Fargo Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 436258 shares estimated at $10.46 Million under it, the former controlled 0.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 288.9 Thousand shares worth around $6.92 Million.

