In the latest trading session, 4,178,797 Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.(NASDAQ:RADI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.37 changing hands around -$0.18 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $722.72 Million. RADI’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.65% off its 52-week high of $13.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.57, which suggests the current value is an impressive 46.89% up since then. When we look at Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 446Million.

Analysts give the Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RADI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) trade information

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s Major holders

