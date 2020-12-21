In the latest trading session, 12,812,441 QuantumScape Corporation(NYSE:QS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $73.73 changing hands around $6.18 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.76 Billion. QS’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.68% off its 52-week high of $87.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.74, which suggests the current value is an impressive 86.79% up since then. When we look at QuantumScape Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.77 Million.

Analysts give the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended QS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28, meaning bulls need a downside of -62.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QS’s forecast low is $28 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.02% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -62.02% for it to hit the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for QuantumScape Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

