In the latest trading session, 2,390,881 Pulmonx Corporation(NASDAQ:LUNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $53.62 changing hands around $3.07 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.91 Billion. LUNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.28% off its 52-week high of $56.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.64, which suggests the current value is an impressive 29.8% up since then. When we look at Pulmonx Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 594.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 347.96 Million.

Analysts give the Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LUNG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Pulmonx Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.8, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LUNG’s forecast low is $46 with $62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Pulmonx Corporation earnings to decrease by -12%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 289679 shares estimated at $12.18 Million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 145.1 Thousand shares worth around $6.1 Million.

