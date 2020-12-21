In the latest trading session, 1,732,814 Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated(NASDAQ:PRLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $76.1 changing hands around -$0.36 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.17 Billion. PRLD’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.59% off its 52-week high of $82.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.69, which suggests the current value is an impressive 68.87% up since then. When we look at Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 406.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 242.06 Million.

Analysts give the Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PRLD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48, meaning bulls need a downside of -36.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRLD’s forecast low is $37 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.16% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -51.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated earnings to decrease by -87.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.1% per year.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.31% of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated shares while 63.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.18%. There are 47 institutions holding the Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 35.68% of the shares, roughly 15.59 Million PRLD shares worth $469.87 Million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 23.15% or 10.12 Million shares worth $304.87 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd. With 238900 shares estimated at $8.42 Million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 224.1 Thousand shares worth around $6.75 Million.

