In the latest trading session, 2,606,422 Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.5 changing hands around -$0.34 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.7 Billion. PRAX’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.04% off its 52-week high of $49.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.9, which suggests the current value is an impressive 46.29% up since then. When we look at Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 619.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 405.28 Million.

Analysts give the Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PRAX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRAX’s forecast low is $51 with $65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +46.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. With 801209 shares estimated at $28.04 Million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 405.49 Thousand shares worth around $14.19 Million.

