In the latest trading session, 2,157,899 MINISO Group Holding Limited(NYSE:MNSO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.57 changing hands around $3.67 or 0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.38 Billion. MNSO’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.46% off its 52-week high of $28.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.98, which suggests the current value is an impressive 34.78% up since then. When we look at MINISO Group Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 Million.

Analysts give the MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MNSO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for MINISO Group Holding Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.41% per year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

