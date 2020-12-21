In the latest trading session, 3,456,735 MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.24 changing hands around -$6.26 or -0.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $134.88 Million. YGMZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -67.62% off its 52-week high of $18.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.66, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.44% up since then. When we look at MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 697.53 Million.

Analysts give the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended YGMZ as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -42.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

