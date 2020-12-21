In the latest trading session, 2,675,917 AlloVir, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.77 changing hands around -$8.06 or -0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.21 Billion. ALVR’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.93% off its 52-week high of $47.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 49.26% up since then. When we look at AlloVir, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 560.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 274.21 Million.

Analysts give the AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ALVR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AlloVir, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALVR’s forecast low is $41 with $52 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +45.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.62% for it to hit the projected low.

AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for AlloVir, Inc. earnings to decrease by -192.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.55% of AlloVir, Inc. shares while 32.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.55%. There are 90 institutions holding the AlloVir, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 30.71% of the shares, roughly 6.63 Million ALVR shares worth $182.23 Million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.82% or 2.33 Million shares worth $64.17 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. With 1116258 shares estimated at $29.5 Million under it, the former controlled 5.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 562.51 Thousand shares worth around $14.87 Million.

