In the latest trading session, 1,081,716 Agora, Inc.(NASDAQ:API) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.77 changing hands around -$0.31 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.54 Billion. API’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.55% off its 52-week high of $68.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 26.59% up since then. When we look at Agora, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 941.57 Million.

Analysts give the Agora, Inc. (API) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended API as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Agora, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, API’s forecast low is $42 with $71.05 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +55.23% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Agora, Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Agora, Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.7% per year.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Agora, Inc. shares while 19.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.19%. There are 95 institutions holding the Agora, Inc. stock share, with Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.42% of the shares, roughly 2Million API shares worth $85.86 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.8% or 1.54 Million shares worth $66.15 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port. With 1480000 shares estimated at $63.61 Million under it, the former controlled 8.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 530.91 Thousand shares worth around $22.82 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored