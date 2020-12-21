In the latest trading session, 1,127,691 CONSOL Energy Inc.(NYSE:CEIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.8 changing hands around -$0.16 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $203.08 Million. CEIX’s current price is a discount, trading about -94.23% off its 52-week high of $15.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.35, which suggests the current value is an impressive 57.05% up since then. When we look at CONSOL Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 633.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 382.11 Million.

Analysts give the CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CEIX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CONSOL Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.93.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) trade information

Although CEIX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.20-4 on Thursday, Dec 17 added 4.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.46%, with the 5-day performance at 0.2% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is 0.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CEIX’s forecast low is $7 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +28.21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.26% for it to hit the projected low.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23%. The 2020 estimates are for CONSOL Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -48.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.46% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares while 89.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.11%. There are 177 institutions holding the CONSOL Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.87% of the shares, roughly 3.87 Million CEIX shares worth $17.15 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.84% or 1.78 Million shares worth $7.88 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1654727 shares estimated at $8.75 Million under it, the former controlled 6.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 603.88 Thousand shares worth around $3.19 Million.

