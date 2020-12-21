In the latest trading session, 40,413,403 CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CNSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.89 changing hands around $0.39 or 0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.13 Million. CNSP’s current price is a discount, trading about -94.46% off its 52-week high of $5.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.258, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.47% up since then. When we look at CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 838.82 Million.

Analysts give the CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CNSP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

Instantly CNSP is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 15.6%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.79-2 on Friday, Dec 18 added 23.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.2% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) is 0.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 68.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 200% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNSP’s forecast low is $7 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +280.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 142.21% for it to hit the projected low.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 39.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.48% of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 0.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.64%. There are 12 institutions holding the CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Essex Investment Management Co Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.37% of the shares, roughly 61.56 Thousand CNSP shares worth $108.35 Thousand.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 12.5 Thousand shares worth $22Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 3410 shares estimated at $6Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1.07 Thousand shares worth around $1.89 Thousand.

