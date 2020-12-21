In the latest trading session, 1,688,693 Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:KDNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.06 changing hands around -$1.85 or -0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $803.54 Million. KDNY’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.75% off its 52-week high of $21.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.11, which suggests the current value is an impressive 88.93% up since then. When we look at Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 521.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 172.5 Million.

Analysts give the Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KDNY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) trade information

Although KDNY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -8.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $21.68- on Thursday, Dec 17 added 12.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.23%, with the 5-day performance at 0.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) is 0.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 535.8 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KDNY’s forecast low is $25 with $38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +99.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +63.61% over the past 6 months, a -71.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will rise +70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.23 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.07 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.63 Million and $13.95 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -92.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 15%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9% per year.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s Major holders

