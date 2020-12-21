In the latest trading session, 6,622,465 Chindata Group Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:CD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.59 changing hands around $0.77 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.04 Billion. CD’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.54% off its 52-week high of $21.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.12, which suggests the current value is an impressive 33.03% up since then. When we look at Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 Million.

Analysts give the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Chindata Group Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -26.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares while 40.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.41%. There are 71 institutions holding the Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock share, with Citigroup Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 68.2% of the shares, roughly 27.28 Million CD shares worth $442.73 Million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.99% or 7.2 Million shares worth $116.8 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were New World Fund, Inc. and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund. With 2211600 shares estimated at $35.89 Million under it, the former controlled 5.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 1.09 Million shares worth around $17.77 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored