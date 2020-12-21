In the latest trading session, 1,379,290 Beam Global(NASDAQ:BEEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.35 changing hands around $5.23 or 0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $353.58 Million. BEEM’s current price is a discount, trading about 0% off its 52-week high of $44.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.09, which suggests the current value is an impressive 86.27% up since then. When we look at Beam Global’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 653.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 551.67 Million.

Analysts give the Beam Global (BEEM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BEEM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Beam Global’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BEEM’s forecast low is $30 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +12.74% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -32.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Beam Global (BEEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Beam Global share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +538.13% over the past 6 months, a -29.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Beam Global will rise +57.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.63 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Beam Global’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $2.41 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $495Million and $1.32 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 229.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 82.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Beam Global earnings to increase by 29.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.97% of Beam Global shares while 22.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.86%. There are 34 institutions holding the Beam Global stock share, with Arosa Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.53% of the shares, roughly 427.06 Thousand BEEM shares worth $5.19 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.81% or 216.68 Thousand shares worth $2.63 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund. With 191823 shares estimated at $2.33 Million under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 50Thousand shares worth around $608Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored