In the latest trading session, 1,340,656 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc(NASDAQ:AVDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.16 changing hands around -$0.51 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $417.23 Million. AVDL’s current price is a discount, trading about -88.41% off its 52-week high of $13.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 44.13% up since then. When we look at Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 731.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 546.36 Million.

Analysts give the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AVDL as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Although AVDL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -6.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.20-1 on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 12.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 149.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVDL’s forecast low is $15 with $23 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +221.23% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 109.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -21.75% over the past 6 months, a -95.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will drop -300%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1150% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -62.3% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc earnings to increase by 65.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.92% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 55.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.49%. There are 86 institutions holding the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.21% of the shares, roughly 5.37 Million AVDL shares worth $27.05 Million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.21% or 4.2 Million shares worth $21.17 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Invesco Health Care Fund. With 551064 shares estimated at $2.78 Million under it, the former controlled 0.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Health Care Fund held about 0.9% of the shares, roughly 524.13 Thousand shares worth around $4.1 Million.

