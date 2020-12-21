In the latest trading session, 2,194,874 Athira Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATHA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.94 changing hands around $0.64 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.01 Billion. ATHA’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.33% off its 52-week high of $32.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.79, which suggests the current value is an impressive 48.97% up since then. When we look at Athira Pharma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 550.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 297.73 Million.

Analysts give the Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ATHA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Athira Pharma, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATHA’s forecast low is $35 with $51 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +64.84% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Athira Pharma, Inc. earnings to increase by 0.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.5% of Athira Pharma, Inc. shares while 67.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71%. There are 57 institutions holding the Athira Pharma, Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.59% of the shares, roughly 3.11 Million ATHA shares worth $57.5 Million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.22% or 2.67 Million shares worth $49.27 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 434791 shares estimated at $7.85 Million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 58.21 Thousand shares worth around $1.07 Million.

