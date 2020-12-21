Analysts give the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ARCT as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.89.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Although ARCT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $117 on Monday, Dec 14 added 15.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is 0.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $112.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARCT’s forecast low is $68 with $172 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +73.23% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -31.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +143.96% over the past 6 months, a 46.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will drop -17.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -53.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.36 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $10.95 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.97 Million and $2.65 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 313.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 0.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.43% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares while 70.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.51%. There are 184 institutions holding the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.19% of the shares, roughly 2.5 Million ARCT shares worth $107.07 Million.

Healthcor Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.51% or 1.59 Million shares worth $68.4 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1965560 shares estimated at $102.66 Million under it, the former controlled 8.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 5.8% of the shares, roughly 1.42 Million shares worth around $130.42 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored