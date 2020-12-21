In the latest trading session, 1,083,465 Annexon, Inc.(NASDAQ:ANNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.98 changing hands around -$0.24 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.11 Billion. ANNX’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.87% off its 52-week high of $31.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.33, which suggests the current value is an impressive 47.1% up since then. When we look at Annexon, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 288.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 141.4 Million.

Analysts give the Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ANNX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Annexon, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANNX’s forecast low is $32 with $37 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +27.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Annexon, Inc. earnings to decrease by -107.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.6% per year.

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Annexon, Inc. shares while 98.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.99%. There are 93 institutions holding the Annexon, Inc. stock share, with Redmile Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.02% of the shares, roughly 3.44 Million ANNX shares worth $104.06 Million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.5% or 3.24 Million shares worth $97.99 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 975000 shares estimated at $29.47 Million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 669.93 Thousand shares worth around $12.21 Million.

