In the latest trading session, 3,262,927 Almaden Minerals Ltd.(NYSE:AAU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.57 changing hands around -$0.2 or -0.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $72.2 Million. AAU’s current price is a discount, trading about -117.54% off its 52-week high of $1.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the current value is an impressive 63.16% up since then. When we look at Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 708.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 800.01 Million.

Analysts give the Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AAU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) trade information

Although AAU has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -26.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.806 on Friday, Dec 18 added 29.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) is -0.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 744.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 250.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AAU’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +250.88% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 250.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Almaden Minerals Ltd. earnings to decrease by -3.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.64% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares while 9.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.85%. There are 28 institutions holding the Almaden Minerals Ltd. stock share, with Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.5% of the shares, roughly 3.01 Million AAU shares worth $2.48 Million.

Global Strategic Management Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.91% or 1.1 Million shares worth $907.87 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. With 4706320 shares estimated at $3.29 Million under it, the former controlled 3.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 2.06 Million shares worth around $2.1 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored