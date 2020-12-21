In the latest trading session, 1,480,249 Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.(NASDAQ:AESE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.46 changing hands around -$0.02 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.26 Million. AESE’s current price is a discount, trading about -306.85% off its 52-week high of $5.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.6% up since then. When we look at Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 Million.

Analysts give the Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AESE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) trade information

Although AESE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.7 on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 14.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) is 0.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 114.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 86.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 156.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AESE’s forecast low is $3.5 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +173.97% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 139.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -42.97% over the past 6 months, a 21.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -15.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will rise +37.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.23 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $6.62 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.46 Million and $6.04 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.33% of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares while 1.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.55%. There are 15 institutions holding the Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.6% of the shares, roughly 211.6 Thousand AESE shares worth $266.62 Thousand.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.5% or 176.82 Thousand shares worth $222.79 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 153539 shares estimated at $193.46 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 11.42 Thousand shares worth around $14.38 Thousand.

