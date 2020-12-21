In the latest trading session, 2,039,694 Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.67 changing hands around $0.76 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $978.49 Million. ALGS’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.76% off its 52-week high of $28.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.82, which suggests the current value is an impressive 50.06% up since then. When we look at Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 561.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 302.51 Million.

Analysts give the Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ALGS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.82.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALGS’s forecast low is $26 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -275.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and John Hancock Seaport Long Short Fd. With 92500 shares estimated at $1.38 Million under it, the former controlled 0.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Seaport Long Short Fd held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 49.74 Thousand shares worth around $743.04 Thousand.

