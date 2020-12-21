In the latest trading session, 1,590,858 Akoustis Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:AKTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.03 changing hands around -$0.3 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $426.07 Million. AKTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.16% off its 52-week high of $11.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.76, which suggests the current value is an impressive 65.91% up since then. When we look at Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 630.78 Million.

Analysts give the Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AKTS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Although AKTS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.82- on Thursday, Dec 17 added 6.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.38%, with the 5-day performance at 0.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) is 0.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.66 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.83, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AKTS’s forecast low is $10 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +8.79% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akoustis Technologies, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +28.41% over the past 6 months, a -15.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 30.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will rise +23.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 451.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.65% of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. shares while 39.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.87%. There are 135 institutions holding the Akoustis Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.78% of the shares, roughly 2.23 Million AKTS shares worth $18.22 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.98% or 1.54 Million shares worth $12.56 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 896167 shares estimated at $7.31 Million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 722.11 Thousand shares worth around $5.5 Million.

