In the latest trading session, 15,954,235 Airbnb, Inc.(NASDAQ:ABNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $157.3 changing hands around $10.25 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $93.98 Billion. ABNB’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.9% off its 52-week high of $165. The share price had its 52-week low at $121.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 22.76% up since then. When we look at Airbnb, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.24 Million.

Analysts give the Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ABNB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Airbnb, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$4.04.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $123.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -21.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABNB’s forecast low is $75 with $180 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -52.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Airbnb, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

