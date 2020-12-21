In the latest trading session, 1,197,958 Agenus Inc.(NASDAQ:AGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.46 changing hands around -$0.09 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $653.16 Million. AGEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -62.72% off its 52-week high of $5.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.82, which suggests the current value is an impressive 47.4% up since then. When we look at Agenus Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 Million.

Analysts give the Agenus Inc. (AGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AGEN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Agenus Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Although AGEN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.84-9 on Friday, Dec 18 added 9.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 131.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGEN’s forecast low is $8 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +131.21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 131.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.22 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Agenus Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $19.3 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.5 Million and $15.13 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -53%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.3%. The 2020 estimates are for Agenus Inc. earnings to increase by 44.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.1% of Agenus Inc. shares while 53.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.29%. There are 185 institutions holding the Agenus Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.09% of the shares, roughly 13.48 Million AGEN shares worth $53.93 Million.

Oracle Investment Management Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.91% or 13.13 Million shares worth $52.54 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4380721 shares estimated at $16.21 Million under it, the former controlled 2.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 3.86 Million shares worth around $15.43 Million.

