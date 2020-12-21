In the latest trading session, 31,178,844 AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.(NYSE:UAVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.05 changing hands around $0.83 or 0.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $234.82 Million. UAVS’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.16% off its 52-week high of $5.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the current value is an impressive 95.31% up since then. When we look at AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.98 Million.

Analysts give the AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended UAVS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) trade information

Instantly UAVS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 25.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.28-5 on Friday, Dec 18 added 5.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8%, with the 5-day performance at 0.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) is 0.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $453.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 11103.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UAVS’s forecast low is $453.75 with $453.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11103.7% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11103.7% for it to hit the projected low.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.1%. The 2020 estimates are for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. earnings to increase by 32.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.38% of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. shares while 3.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.49%. There are 35 institutions holding the AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.42% of the shares, roughly 821.55 Thousand UAVS shares worth $1.87 Million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 303.27 Thousand shares worth $691.46 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 795956 shares estimated at $1.81 Million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.2% of the shares, roughly 113.29 Thousand shares worth around $258.3 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored