In the latest trading session, 7,745,651 Advantage Solutions Inc.(NASDAQ:ADV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.72 changing hands around $0.41 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.99 Billion. ADV’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.35% off its 52-week high of $13.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.89, which suggests the current value is an impressive 37.97% up since then. When we look at Advantage Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 761.68 Million.

Analysts give the Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ADV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Advantage Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

Instantly ADV is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.40- on Friday, Dec 18 added 5.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) is 0.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADV’s forecast low is $13 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10.06% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Advantage Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.6% per year.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s Major holders

