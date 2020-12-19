In last trading session, American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) saw 765,780 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.63 trading at -$0.08 or -4.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.03 Million. That closing price of AREC’s stock is at a discount of -202.45% from its 52-week high price of $4.93 and is indicating a premium of 80.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Resources Corporation (AREC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.68%, in the last five days AREC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the stock touched $1.92 price level, adding 15.1% to its value on the day. American Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 158.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.93% in past 5-day. American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) showed a performance of 10.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 568.72 Million shares which calculate 147.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 130.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +130.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 130.06% for stock’s current value.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that American Resources Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +32.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -82.32% while that of industry is 18.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80% in the current quarter and calculating 66.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -64.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.3 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.8 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $6.29 Million and $524Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -31.7% while estimating it to be 1388.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.39% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for American Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AREC for having 328.07 Thousand shares of worth $492.1 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, which was holding about 37.08 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.63 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 296782 shares of worth $445.17 Thousand or 1.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.28 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $46.92 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.

