In last trading session, Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) saw 355,720 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.28 trading at -$0.37 or -4.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $322.98 Million. That closing price of VMD’s stock is at a discount of -44.69% from its 52-week high price of $11.98 and is indicating a premium of 70.53% from its 52-week low price of $2.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 178.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 239.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.28%, in the last five days VMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $9.14-9 price level, adding 9.41% to its value on the day. Viemed Healthcare, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.02% in past 5-day. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) showed a performance of -5.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.38 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +81.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 32.85% for stock’s current value.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 165 institutions for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VMD for having 2.2 Million shares of worth $19.04 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, which was holding about 1.56 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.45 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1207356 shares of worth $13.09 Million or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.01 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.73 Million in the company or a holder of 2.6% of company’s stock.

