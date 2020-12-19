In last trading session, Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) saw 873,930 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.23 trading at -$0.2 or -1.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $571.16 Million. That closing price of GDYN’s stock is at a discount of -20.3% from its 52-week high price of $13.51 and is indicating a premium of 58.95% from its 52-week low price of $4.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 185.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 230.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.75%, in the last five days GDYN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $11.97- price level, adding 6.14% to its value on the day. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.01% in past 5-day. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) showed a performance of 18.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 165.34 Million shares which calculate 0.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +33.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.05% for stock’s current value.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -639.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.6% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89 institutions for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at GDYN for having 3.26 Million shares of worth $25.21 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.75 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.23 Million.

On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2100000 shares of worth $16.23 Million or 4.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.09 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.43 Million in the company or a holder of 2.14% of company’s stock.

