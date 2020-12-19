In last trading session, SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) saw 702,697 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.74 trading at -$0.52 or -2.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $611.5 Million. That closing price of SQZ’s stock is at a discount of -47.49% from its 52-week high price of $36.49 and is indicating a premium of 47.53% from its 52-week low price of $12.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 74.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 184.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.75 in the current quarter.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +61.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 49.56% for stock’s current value.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.5 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.94 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -59.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

