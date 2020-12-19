In last trading session, AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) saw 646,058 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.7 trading at -$0.55 or -3.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $382.73 Million. That closing price of RCEL’s stock is at a discount of -212.71% from its 52-week high price of $55.35 and is indicating a premium of 0.62% from its 52-week low price of $17.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 142.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 92.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.41 in the current quarter.

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.01%, in the last five days RCEL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $20.48- price level, adding 13.57% to its value on the day. AVITA Medical, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.62% in past 5-day. AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) showed a performance of -22.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 255.59 Million shares which calculate 2.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 155.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +238.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 97.74% for stock’s current value.

AVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.72 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.35 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.37% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52 institutions for AVITA Medical, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Redmile Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at RCEL for having 1.78 Million shares of worth $44.77 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackcrane Capital, LLC, which was holding about 474.98 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.95 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 272080 shares of worth $6.85 Million or 1.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 91.98 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.31 Million in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored