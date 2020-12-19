In last trading session, Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw 821,720 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.47 trading at $0.04 or 2.8% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $103.58 Million. That closing price of WEI’s stock is at a discount of -273.47% from its 52-week high price of $5.49 and is indicating a premium of 50.34% from its 52-week low price of $0.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 676.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Weidai Ltd. (WEI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.8%, in the last five days WEI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $1.59 price level, adding 7.55% to its value on the day. Weidai Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -52.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.92% in past 5-day. Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) showed a performance of -13.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 500.6 Million shares which calculate 90.2 days to cover the short interests.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -54.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.13% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Weidai Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Barclays PLC is the top institutional holder at WEI for having 17.11 Thousand shares of worth $14.41 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 11.83 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.96 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored