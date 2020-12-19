In last trading session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw 791,106 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.93 trading at $0.02 or 1.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $92.44 Million. That closing price of VBLT’s stock is at a discount of -5.18% from its 52-week high price of $2.03 and is indicating a premium of 53.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 519.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 213.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.05%, in the last five days VBLT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $2.03 price level, adding 4.93% to its value on the day. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 60.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.29% in past 5-day. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) showed a performance of 59.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 406.98 Million shares which calculate 1.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +159.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 29.53% for stock’s current value.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +53.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.85% while that of industry is 14.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.5% in the current quarter and calculating 13.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 65.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $220Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $300Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $126Million and $366Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 74.6% while estimating it to be -18% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at VBLT for having 819.33 Thousand shares of worth $999.58 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 613.05 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $747.92 Thousand.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 200000 shares of worth $244Thousand or 0.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.87 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $30.35 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.

