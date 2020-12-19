In last trading session, United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) saw 369,180 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.21 trading at $0.25 or 1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $631.04 Million. That closing price of UFCS’s stock is at a discount of -88.5% from its 52-week high price of $47.52 and is indicating a premium of 25.31% from its 52-week low price of $18.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 96.85 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 90.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1%, in the last five days UFCS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $26.43- price level, adding 4.62% to its value on the day. United Fire Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.95% in past 5-day. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) showed a performance of 7.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 170.87 Million shares which calculate 1.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -4.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -0.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.77% for stock’s current value.

United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that United Fire Group, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -6.7% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 39.81% while that of industry is -11.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 109.6% in the current quarter and calculating 620% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -12.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $297.42 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $262Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $293.37 Million and $177.81 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.4% while estimating it to be 47.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 558.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

UFCS Dividends

United Fire Group, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 16 and February 22, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.4%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.6 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.82%.

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 194 institutions for United Fire Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at UFCS for having 3.3 Million shares of worth $67.1 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 13.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.27 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46.13 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1368202 shares of worth $29.92 Million or 5.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 624.41 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $15.84 Million in the company or a holder of 2.49% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored