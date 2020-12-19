In last trading session, The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) saw 366,461 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.6. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.97 trading at -$0.44 or -1.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $994.35 Million. That closing price of SHYF’s stock is at a discount of -2.86% from its 52-week high price of $28.77 and is indicating a premium of 67.79% from its 52-week low price of $9.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 218.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 179.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.26 in the current quarter.

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.55%, in the last five days SHYF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $28.77- price level, adding 2.78% to its value on the day. The Shyft Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 54.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.07% in past 5-day. The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) showed a performance of 14.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 602.05 Million shares which calculate 3.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -3.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +7.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.62% for stock’s current value.

The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Shyft Group, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +72.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.26% while that of industry is -8.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -44.7% in the current quarter and calculating 9.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -10.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $172.36 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $190.28 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $179.96 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -4.2%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 97.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 101.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

SHYF Dividends

The Shyft Group, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 05 and November 05, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.35%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.06%.

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 205 institutions for The Shyft Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SHYF for having 2.36 Million shares of worth $44.51 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 2.01 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.87 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 920567 shares of worth $17.38 Million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 775.64 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $20.11 Million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored