In last trading session, Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) saw 552,491 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.58 trading at $0.69 or 1.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $768.83 Million. That closing price of TCMD’s stock is at a discount of -81.03% from its 52-week high price of $71.65 and is indicating a premium of 25.54% from its 52-week low price of $29.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 181.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 196.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.24 in the current quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.77%, in the last five days TCMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $39.76- price level, adding 0.45% to its value on the day. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.34% in past 5-day. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) showed a performance of -9.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.57 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $61.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $51 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +76.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 28.85% for stock’s current value.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -5.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -178.57% while that of industry is 13.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.1% in the current quarter and calculating -71.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -1.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $58.22 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $48.02 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $57.06 Million and $43.58 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2% while estimating it to be 10.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 151.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.89% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 217 institutions for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TCMD for having 3.51 Million shares of worth $128.31 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 18.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.16 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.13 Million.

On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1903368 shares of worth $78Million or 9.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $53.2 Million in the company or a holder of 6.35% of company’s stock.

