In last trading session, STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) saw 832,484 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $76.48 trading at $0.5 or 0.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.53 Billion. That closing price of STAA’s stock is at a discount of -11.96% from its 52-week high price of $85.63 and is indicating a premium of 69.67% from its 52-week low price of $23.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 433.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 477.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.66%, in the last five days STAA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $80.73- price level, adding 5.26% to its value on the day. STAAR Surgical Company’s shares saw a change of 117.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.07% in past 5-day. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) showed a performance of -3.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.34 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $80.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $69 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $90. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +17.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.78% for stock’s current value.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $43.39 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44.39 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $38.88 Million and $35.19 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.6% while estimating it to be 26.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 172.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 270 institutions for STAAR Surgical Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Broadwood Capital, Inc. is the top institutional holder at STAA for having 10.8 Million shares of worth $610.58 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 23.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.34 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $189.13 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1308131 shares of worth $73.99 Million or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.04 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $73.88 Million in the company or a holder of 2.25% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored