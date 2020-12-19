In last trading session, Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) saw 884,382 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.45 trading at -$1.23 or -5.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $497.94 Million. That closing price of SPRB’s stock is at a discount of -65.97% from its 52-week high price of $35.6 and is indicating a premium of 29.51% from its 52-week low price of $15.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 86.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 148.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.59 in the current quarter.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $44. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +105.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 30.54% for stock’s current value.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -32.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s Major holders

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 790000 shares of worth $17.29 Million or 3.4% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 222.16 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.86 Million in the company or a holder of 0.96% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored