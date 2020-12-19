In last trading session, SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) saw 349,699 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $113.1 trading at -$1.9 or -1.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.92 Billion. That closing price of SITM’s stock is at a discount of -4.86% from its 52-week high price of $118.6 and is indicating a premium of 86.37% from its 52-week low price of $15.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 127.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 145.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SiTime Corporation (SITM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.36 in the current quarter.

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.65%, in the last five days SITM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $118.6 price level, adding 4.64% to its value on the day. SiTime Corporation’s shares saw a change of 343.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.23% in past 5-day. SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) showed a performance of 40.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 574.02 Million shares which calculate 3.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $107 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -5.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $100 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $110. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -2.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.58% for stock’s current value.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SiTime Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +141.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -147.62% while that of industry is 9.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 125% in the current quarter and calculating 92.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.23 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $27.1 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $28.09 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 39.7%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.03% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 134 institutions for SiTime Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at SITM for having 1.5 Million shares of worth $126Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 763.57 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64.16 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 876400 shares of worth $46.58 Million or 5.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 481Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $25.57 Million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.

