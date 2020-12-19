In last trading session, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) saw 424,527 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.89 trading at $0.12 or 2.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $85.28 Million. That closing price of STSA’s stock is at a discount of -638.34% from its 52-week high price of $36.105 and is indicating a premium of 28.43% from its 52-week low price of $3.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 421.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 481.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.4 in the current quarter.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.62%, in the last five days STSA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $5.05-3 price level, adding 3.17% to its value on the day. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.82% in past 5-day. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) showed a performance of 19.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.2 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -7.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +43.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.43% for stock’s current value.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -255% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76 institutions for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at STSA for having 4.68 Million shares of worth $18.21 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 26.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., which was holding about 1.89 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.34 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 207399 shares of worth $933.3 Thousand or 1.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 148.2 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $576.51 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored