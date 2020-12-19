In last trading session, Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) saw 476,835 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.34 trading at $0.57 or 2.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $284.11 Million. That closing price of TARA’s stock is at a discount of -164.72% from its 52-week high price of $67.08 and is indicating a premium of 55.8% from its 52-week low price of $11.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 86.74 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 115.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.6 in the current quarter.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.3%, in the last five days TARA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $27.51- price level, adding 7.88% to its value on the day. Protara Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 54.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.38% in past 5-day. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) showed a performance of 16.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41.57 Million shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +97.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 46.01% for stock’s current value.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72 institutions for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at TARA for having 2.56 Million shares of worth $43.06 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 22.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), which was holding about 782.67 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.17 Million.

On the other hand, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 194678 shares of worth $3.28 Million or 1.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37.46 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $900.89 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored