In last trading session, PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw 696,384 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.51 trading at $0.23 or 10.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.2 Million. That closing price of PHX’s stock is at a discount of -364.94% from its 52-week high price of $11.67 and is indicating a premium of 45.82% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 252.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 186.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.09%, in the last five days PHX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $2.64-4 price level, adding 4.88% to its value on the day. PHX Minerals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -77.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.09% in past 5-day. PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) showed a performance of 48.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 94.98 Million shares which calculate 0.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +39.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 39.44% for stock’s current value.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PHX Minerals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -16.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -300% while that of industry is -18.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -100.8% in the current quarter and calculating -118.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -20.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $10.5 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -42.9%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

PHX Dividends

PHX Minerals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 03 and February 08, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.98%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.59%.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58 institutions for PHX Minerals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Edenbrook Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at PHX for having 2.61 Million shares of worth $3.73 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Trigran Investments Inc, which was holding about 2.36 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.37 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 347215 shares of worth $496.52 Thousand or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 223.32 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $319.34 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1% of company’s stock.

