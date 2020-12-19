In last trading session, PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) saw 730,879 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.22 trading at -$0.06 or -0.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $574.96 Million. That closing price of PBFX’s stock is at a discount of -136.23% from its 52-week high price of $21.78 and is indicating a premium of 66.81% from its 52-week low price of $3.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 329.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 249.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PBF Logistics LP (PBFX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.54 in the current quarter.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.65%, in the last five days PBFX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $10.14- price level, adding 9.07% to its value on the day. PBF Logistics LP’s shares saw a change of -54.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.35% in past 5-day. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) showed a performance of 5.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.2 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +84.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.81% for stock’s current value.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PBF Logistics LP is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -21.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.59% while that of industry is -6.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.9% in the current quarter and calculating -5.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $87.9 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $85.33 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $92.24 Million and $89.7 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -4.7% while estimating it to be -4.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.89%

PBFX Dividends

PBF Logistics LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 11 and February 15, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 12.93%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 10.7%.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.84% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74 institutions for PBF Logistics LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at PBFX for having 3.53 Million shares of worth $28.73 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, which was holding about 3.07 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2596128 shares of worth $25.05 Million or 4.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 964.5 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $9.31 Million in the company or a holder of 1.55% of company’s stock.

