In last trading session, Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw 815,658 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.28 trading at $2.33 or 29.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $69.21 Million. That closing price of ONVO’s stock is at a discount of -80.93% from its 52-week high price of $18.6 and is indicating a premium of 63.04% from its 52-week low price of $3.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 154.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 139.75 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 29.31%, in the last five days ONVO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $11.36- price level, adding 9.51% to its value on the day. Organovo Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 44.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.68% in past 5-day. Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) showed a performance of 14.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 265.32 Million shares which calculate 1.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 191.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +191.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 191.83% for stock’s current value.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.4%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56 institutions for Organovo Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ONVO for having 1.42 Million shares of worth $11.25 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 21.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., which was holding about 478.57 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.79 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 846208 shares of worth $11.15 Million or 12.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 381.2 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.02 Million in the company or a holder of 5.66% of company’s stock.

