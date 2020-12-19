In last trading session, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw 426,873 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.23 trading at $0.2 or 4.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $100.15 Million. That closing price of ORMP’s stock is at a discount of -39.01% from its 52-week high price of $5.88 and is indicating a premium of 43.26% from its 52-week low price of $2.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 465.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 526.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.96%, in the last five days ORMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $4.49-5 price level, adding 5.79% to its value on the day. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.47% in past 5-day. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) showed a performance of 67.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 278.74 Million shares which calculate 0.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 136.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +301.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 41.84% for stock’s current value.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +2.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 67.86% while that of industry is 8.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 6.7% in the current quarter and calculating 19% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $640Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $640Million in the next quarter that will end in February 01, 2021. Company posted $650Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -1.5%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41 institutions for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ORMP for having 468.62 Thousand shares of worth $1.22 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd., which was holding about 197.76 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $516.16 Thousand.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 98486 shares of worth $249.17 Thousand or 0.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 54.53 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $232.29 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.

